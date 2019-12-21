Follow principle of sacrifice for a developed Bangladesh: Hasina to Awami League leaders

In her opening remarks at the 21st National Council of the ruling party at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Friday, she apparently hinted at prioritising in its new committee the leaders who suffered the most for their loyalty to the party in tough times.

With Hasina almost certainly looking at yet another stint as president of the party having headed it for nearly four decades, the names of the new leaders will be announced on Saturday.

In a bid to link the mentality of the ruling party leaders to their success in politics and Bangladesh’s future, she quoted Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from his ‘The Unfinished Memoirs’: “You will get something for the moment if you go ahead with leaders who have no principle, but you won’t find them in the times of struggle.”

“The biggest thing in the political leaders’ lives is their principles, for which they must be ready to make any sacrifice. Those who can do this will taste success and give something to the country and the nation,” she said.

Citing stories of 70 years of the Awami League, which has been governing the country with its chief Hasina as prime minister for an unprecedented third term in a row, she credited the leaders and activists who have made sacrifice with the party’s success.

The Awami League suffered the first blows whenever the military rulers – Yahya Khan, Ayub Khan, Ziaur Rahman, and HM Ershad - grabbed power before and after independence, and even when General Zia’s wife Khaleda Zia was elected prime minister, Hasina said.

“Many had tried to wipe the Awami League out. But no one could do it because it is the party that follows the principles set by the Father of the Nation himself. It suffered brief losses only,” the party chief said.

“The people of Bangladesh have now got the fruit of sacrifices made by the Awami League leaders and activists time and again. Today Bangladesh is treading the path of prosperity and development as dreamt by the Father of the Nation. That’s our goal as well. This is exactly what we want to do,” she said.

“We want to see Bangladesh on the world stage with its head held high. That’s our political principle. I request all the Awami League leaders and activists to follow it,” Hasina said.