CRI exhibitions at Awami League council draw young crowds
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Dec 2019 05:55 AM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2019 05:56 AM BdST
The Awami League’s research wing, the Centre for Research and Information or CRI, has organised a host of exhibitions on the history of Bangladesh and the party, and the lives of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina.
The 10 exhibitions drew huge young crowds at the 21st National Council of the ruling party at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on the opening day on Friday.
The exhibitions have been titled “Walk with the leader”, “Road to 21st council”, “Light after darkness”, “Face of ALBD”, “7th of March”, ALBD regional footprints”, “ALBD in front of a mirror”, “Quotes for future leadership”.
“I hadn’t been fortunate enough to watch these directly in the last council, but I had watched them on TV. Watching these directly today felt totally different. Excellent decoration!” Sanzida Khanom, a Dhaka University student, said.
Abu Torab Parash from Chattogram University said: “It’s perhaps the first time the Awami League has been presented in such a beautiful way.”
“The greatest thing of this council,” said another Dhaka University student, Ariful Islam, is about the CRI presentations.
CRI also organised its flagship ‘Let’s Talk’ programme where State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information Murad Hasan, and MPs Nahim Razzaq and Fazilatun Nasa Bappy took questions from the young participants.
CRI’s documentary on the Awami League also drew crowds.
