CRI exhibitions at Awami League council draw young crowds

The 10 exhibitions drew huge young crowds at the 21st National Council of the ruling party at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on the opening day on Friday.



The exhibitions have been titled “Walk with the leader”, “Road to 21st council”, “Light after darkness”, “Face of ALBD”, “7th of March”, ALBD regional footprints”, “ALBD in front of a mirror”, “Quotes for future leadership”.





The first part of “A new era” is based on Bangabandhu’s life while second one depicts the life of Hasina.“I hadn’t been fortunate enough to watch these directly in the last council, but I had watched them on TV. Watching these directly today felt totally different. Excellent decoration!” Sanzida Khanom, a Dhaka University student, said.She liked the “new era” installations the most. “You take one look at these and you’ll see entire biographies,” she said.Abu Torab Parash from Chattogram University said: “It’s perhaps the first time the Awami League has been presented in such a beautiful way.”“The greatest thing of this council,” said another Dhaka University student, Ariful Islam, is about the CRI presentations.Leaders, activists and guests were taking selfies and photos there.CRI also organised its flagship ‘Let’s Talk’ programme where State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information Murad Hasan, and MPs Nahim Razzaq and Fazilatun Nasa Bappy took questions from the young participants.CRI’s documentary on the Awami League also drew crowds.