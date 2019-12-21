BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul welcomes ruling AL’s new executive committee

"We hope that the new committee will hold a quick election burying the past wrongdoings and restore the people’s rights," he said welcoming the committee in a news conference after a meeting of the party on Saturday.

“The election will be held under a neutral government and the Election Commission,” said Fakhrul.

The BNP leader’s reaction came hours after the Awami League re-elected Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader to lead the ruling party as president and general secretary respectively for the next three years.