BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul welcomes ruling AL’s new executive committee

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Dec 2019 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2019 10:19 PM BdST

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has welcomed the new central committee of the ruling Awami League.

"We hope that the new committee will hold a quick election burying the past wrongdoings and restore the people’s rights," he said welcoming the committee in a news conference after a meeting of the party on Saturday.

“The election will be held under a neutral government and the Election Commission,” said Fakhrul.

The BNP leader’s reaction came hours after the Awami League re-elected Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader to lead the ruling party as president and general secretary respectively for the next three years.

