Spirit of Liberation War still eludes Bangladesh: Fakhrul

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Dec 2019 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 03:55 PM BdST

BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam believes the driving spirit of Bangladesh's nine-month long Liberation War, which culminated in victory 49 years ago, is yet to materialise.

The core tenets of independence were to establish "a democratic state and a democratic society", said Mirza Fakhrul after paying tribute to freedom fighters at the National Martyrs' Monument in Savar on Monday.

“It is unfortunate that the country is completely devoid of democracy, 49 years after its independence. People have no voting rights or any rights at all. They are robbed of all their rights.”

Fakhrul also lamented the imprisonment of BNP chief Khaleda Zia in two corruption cases.

“The most unfortunate thing is that the wife of the person who declared the independence of the country -- someone who was nabbed and tortured by the Pakistani force, is now in jail,” said Fakhrul.

“For nine long years, she struggled against an autocratic rule for democracy. The people elected her prime minister on three occassions. Today, she is wrongly imprisoned only because of her struggles to establish democracy."

