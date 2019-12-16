Home > Politics

Khaleda not getting proper treatment, says her sister Selima

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Dec 2019 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 07:35 PM BdST

The members of BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s extended family have once again spoken of their displeasure over her medical treatment at the BSMMU hospital.

Khaleda is not getting the medical attention she deserves, claimed her sister Selima Islam after visiting the 73-year-old former prime minister on Monday at the BSMMU hospital in Dhaka where she has been undergoing treatment for nearly nine months under the supervision of the jail authorities.

“She has a stomach ache. The doctor is not prescribing her medicine. She is not being treated properly here. How does she survive here?” Selima told reporters.

Besides Selima and her husband Rafiqul Islam, Khaleda’s brother Shamim Eskander, his wife Kaniz Fatema and son Avik Eskander went to the hospital.

Khaleda’s diabetes was not under control, said Selima, adding, “Her fasting blood sugar level never came down below 12. She has not eaten for 12 to 14 hours even then her diabetes level was 14 to 15.”

The family members visited Khaleda on Nov 13 last.

The BNP chairperson has been in prison since February last year serving 17 years in jail after her conviction in two corruption cases.

She was transferred to the BSMMU on Apr 1 for treatment from the old jailhouse on Nazim Uddin Road.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Khaleda not getting proper treatment: sister

Spirit of Liberation War not upheld: Fakhrul

Collaborators' list was overdue: Kamal

NRC a threat to Bangladesh: BNP

Khaleda adviser Kabir Murad dies

Ministers cancelled India visit for state business: AL

SC denies bail to Khaleda

Motorcycle fires: Mirza Fakhrul, Rizvi charged

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.