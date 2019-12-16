Khaleda not getting proper treatment, says her sister Selima

Khaleda is not getting the medical attention she deserves, claimed her sister Selima Islam after visiting the 73-year-old former prime minister on Monday at the BSMMU hospital in Dhaka where she has been undergoing treatment for nearly nine months under the supervision of the jail authorities.



“She has a stomach ache. The doctor is not prescribing her medicine. She is not being treated properly here. How does she survive here?” Selima told reporters.



Besides Selima and her husband Rafiqul Islam, Khaleda’s brother Shamim Eskander, his wife Kaniz Fatema and son Avik Eskander went to the hospital.



Khaleda’s diabetes was not under control, said Selima, adding, “Her fasting blood sugar level never came down below 12. She has not eaten for 12 to 14 hours even then her diabetes level was 14 to 15.”



The family members visited Khaleda on Nov 13 last.



The BNP chairperson has been in prison since February last year serving 17 years in jail after her conviction in two corruption cases.



She was transferred to the BSMMU on Apr 1 for treatment from the old jailhouse on Nazim Uddin Road.