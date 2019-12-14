Home > Politics

BNP chief Khaleda’s adviser Kabir Murad dies at 75

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Dec 2019 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2019 11:46 PM BdST

Kabir Murad, a member of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s advisory council, has died from heart disease at the age of 75.

Murad, also the chairman of the Zia Parishad, breathed his last around 3:35pm on Saturday at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka, according to his son Rashed Kabir Anik.
 
He was brought to Dhanmondi's Labaid Hospital from a Magura hospital on Wednesday after he fell sick. Later, he was taken to the BSMMU around 2pm on Saturday when his condition deteriorated.
 
His funeral prayer was held in front of the BNP’s central office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.
 
Later, the mortal remains were taken to his village in Magura where he will be buried after another funeral prayer on Sunday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

NRC a threat to Bangladesh: BNP

Ministers cancelled India visit for state business: AL

SC denies bail to Khaleda

Motorcycle fires: Mirza Fakhrul, Rizvi charged

Khaleda hearing: Security beefed up at SC

Khaleda’s medical report in court

Salam, Ata elected leaders of Ctg north AL

AL to choose leaders on merit: Quader.

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.