BNP chief Khaleda’s adviser Kabir Murad dies at 75

Murad, also the chairman of the Zia Parishad, breathed his last around 3:35pm on Saturday at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka, according to his son Rashed Kabir Anik.



He was brought to Dhanmondi's Labaid Hospital from a Magura hospital on Wednesday after he fell sick. Later, he was taken to the BSMMU around 2pm on Saturday when his condition deteriorated.



His funeral prayer was held in front of the BNP’s central office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.



Later, the mortal remains were taken to his village in Magura where he will be buried after another funeral prayer on Sunday.