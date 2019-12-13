Bangladesh ministers cancelled India visit due to ‘state business’: ruling AL
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Dec 2019 09:10 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2019 09:10 PM BdST
Two ministers have cancelled visit to India due to their“state engagements” and it should not be construed as “a boycott”, according to the Awami League.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday cancelled their visits to the country amid violent protests over a citizenship law.
Momen cited a “busy schedule” ahead of the Dec 16 Victory Day as the reason behind the decision while an official at Kamal’s ministry said he would visit India at a “suitable time” later.
The citizenship law would make it easier for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, to seek Indian citizenship.
Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of the ruling party and road transport and bridges minister, faced questions from reporters over the issue after an event at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.
Asked whether it was a “boycott” as seen by many, Quader said: “No. The cancellation of visits by the foreign minister and home minister is not a boycott.”
“They might have cancelled the tours due to state engagements as the Victory Day and Martyred Intellectuals Day are imminent,” he said.
Quader rejected the idea that the Citizenship Amendment Bill has strained Bangladesh’s ties with India. “The trips have not been cancelled forever,” he pointed out.
“We have constructive and friendly relations with India and any issues can be settled through bilateral talks to maintain the ties,” he added.
The Awami League leader declined comment on the citizenship exercise and law in India.
“It’s their internal matter,” he said.
