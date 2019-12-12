Fakhrul, Rizvi among 135 named in cases over torched motorcycles
Published: 12 Dec 2019 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 12:41 PM BdST
Two cases have been started with the Shahbagh police over the alleged arson attacks on three motorcycles near the Supreme Court ahead of the bail appeal hearing of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi are named as suspects in both cases, according to Deputy Commissioner Sajjadur Rahman of DMP’s Ramna Division.
As many as 70 people have been implicated in one case while the other has 65 suspects, he told bdnews24.com.
On Thursday, the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hussain began hearing Khaleda’s appeal challenging the High Court order that denied her bail in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.
Security measures at the Supreme Court have been heightened after the ruckus stirred up by pro-BNP lawyers when the hearing was deferred until Dec 12 after the BSMMU authorities failed to submit a report on Khaleda’s health.
And on Wednesday, unidentified miscreants set ablaze three motorcycles in the Supreme Court area. One bike was set on fire in the southeast corner of Eidgah, one in front of the Eidgah main gate and one in front of the Bar Council, according to eyewitnesses.
No one was seen at the scene during the incident.
