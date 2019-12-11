BSMMU sends medical report on Khaleda to court, Fakhrul doubts it

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, however, has his doubts about the BSMMU’s medical board report on his party chief’s health.

His concerns came on Wednesday, a day before the Supreme Court is set to begin hearing on a bail plea by Khaleda Zia in a corruption case.

Earlier, the court gave the authorities until Dec 11 to hand in the medical report before issuing the next order on the matter.

The report submitted to court on Khaleda’s health may be different from the one made by the BSMMU authorities, according to Fakhrul.

The former prime minister was transferred to the hospital on Apr 1 this year for treatment from the old jailhouse on Nazim Uddin Road.

The government later formed a medical board with doctors from the BSMMU to examine Khaleda's health.

The former prime minister has been in prison since February last year serving a total of 17 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.