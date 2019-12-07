Salam, Ata elected president, general secretary of Awami League’s Chattogram north
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2019 09:12 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 09:12 PM BdST
Awami League activists have elected MA Salam and Sheikh Ataur Rahman Ata as the president and the general secretary of the party’s Chattogram district north unit.
Salam was the general secretary of the previous committee while Ata is a former president of the Awami League's Mirsarai upazila wing
They have defeated MP ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury and Gias Uddin, a former chairman of Mirsarai upazila council.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the results on Saturday evening after as many as 353 activists voted at the council of the unit.
Central leaders have hailed the voting as a “milestone” because the leaders of the Chattogram north unit were elected through direct election while most of the times the party picks its leaders through negotiations, like it did in the council of its Dhaka city units in November.
The tri-annual council of Chattogram district north unit, however, was marred by scuffle in the beginning of the programme as supporters of Ata and Uddin came to blows and hurled plastic chairs at each other.
Quader later warned party leaders and activists that the days of assuming leadership roles in the party by flexing political muscle were over.
