SC defers Khaleda’s bail hearing as authorities fail to submit medical report

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Dec 2019 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 11:43 AM BdST

The top court has deferred a hearing on a bail plea by Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case after the authorities sought more time to submit a report on the BNP chairperson's health.
The court gave the authorities until Dec 11 to hand in the medical report and fixed Dec 12 to issue the next order in the matter.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Thursay.

The apex court on Nov 28 ordered Khaleda's doctors at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital to submit a report on her health, pending a ruling on her bail appeal.

The top court adjourned the hearing on the petition until Dec 5.

It came after the High Court rejected Khaleda’s bail petition in the case, prompting her lawyers to rush to the Appellate Division for a remedy.

Oct 29 last year, a special court in Dhaka sentenced Khaleda to seven years in prison in the case dubbed “false” by the BNP.

The former prime minister was transferred to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Apr 1 this year for treatment from the old jailhouse on Nazim Uddin Road.

The government formed a board with doctors from the BSMMU to examine Khaleda's health.

Khaleda has been in prison since February last year serving a total of 17 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.

