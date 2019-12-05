Khaleda’s lawyer Kaiser Kamal held over 'adultery'

He was detained near the Square Hospital in Panthapath on Wednesday, said the police.

According to Kalabagan Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Asaduzzaman, Barrister Atiqur Rahman started a case alleging deceit under section 420 of the Penal Code after he spotted his wife entering Kaiser’s car on Wednesday evening.

“Atiqur got into a heated argument with Kaiser as an enthusiastic mob gathered around them. Later, police arrived at the spot and took Kaiser to the police station.”

Kaiser has been shown arrested in the case, according to law enforcement.

Atiqur stated in the complaint that Kaiser had been having an affair with his wife since February 1 of last year.