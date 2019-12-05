Home > Politics

Khaleda’s lawyer Kaiser Kamal held over 'adultery'

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Dec 2019 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 12:30 PM BdST

Police have arrested BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's lawyer Kaiser Kamal over an alleged extramarital affair with the wife of a junior lawyer at his law firm.

He was detained near the Square Hospital in Panthapath on Wednesday, said the police.

According to Kalabagan Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Asaduzzaman, Barrister Atiqur Rahman started a case alleging deceit under section 420 of the Penal Code after he spotted his wife entering Kaiser’s car on Wednesday evening.

“Atiqur got into a heated argument with Kaiser as an enthusiastic mob gathered around them. Later, police arrived at the spot and took Kaiser to the police station.”

Kaiser has been shown arrested in the case, according to law enforcement.     

Atiqur stated in the complaint that Kaiser had been having an affair with his wife since February 1 of last year.

WARNING:

