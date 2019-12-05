Khaleda’s lawyer Kaiser Kamal arrested over 'adultery' lands in jail
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2019 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 08:18 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sent BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's lawyer Kaiser Kamal who has been arrested over an alleged affair with the wife of a junior lawyer at his law firm.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas put him behind bars pending trial on Thursday after police produced him with a three-day remand plea which the court turned down.
The court also dismissed a bail appeal filed by a lawyer who appeared for Kamal.
Police arrested the BNP chairperson's lawyer near the Square Hospital in Panthapath on Wednesday.
According to Kalabagan Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Asaduzzaman, Atiqur Rahman started a case alleging deceit under section 420 of the Penal Code after he spotted his wife getting into Kaiser’s car on Wednesday evening.
“Atiqur had a heated argument with Kaiser as an enthusiastic mob gathered around them. Later, police arrived at the spot and took Kaiser to the police station.”
Kaiser has been shown arrested in the case, according to law enforcement.
Atiqur stated in the complaint that Kaiser had been having an affair with his wife since February 1 of last year.
