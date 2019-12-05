Govt intervened to delay Khaleda’s bail, says Mirza Fakhrul
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2019 04:57 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 04:57 PM BdST
The BNP has expressed frustration over the top court's decision to defer the hearing of Khaleda Zia’s bail appeal in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.
The government directly intervened and prevented the submission of a report on Khaleda’s health to halt her bail, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said.
According to Mirza Fakhrul, the government is treating the 73-year-old former prime minister inhumanely by denying her bail.
“The nation is not only frustrated but also disgruntled by the Appellate Division's decision. The entire country is worried about the health of Khaleda Zia. She should be released in no time to ensure better treatment.”
The ‘unelected government and its head’ should bear all responsibility for the deteriorating health of Khaleda, said the BNP secretary general, adding that she may ‘die from a lack of medical treatment’.
The Supreme Court deferred the hearing on Khaleda’s appeal challenging the High Court's decision to reject her bail plea after the BSMMU authorities failed to submit a report on her health.
The court subsequently set Dec 12 for the next hearing in the matter.
“We are aware from unofficial sources that the report was finalised last night but the government directly intervened to obstruct the bail process,” said Mirza Fakhrul.
The BSMMU vice chancellor was supposed to submit the report based on the observations of the current and previous medical panel overseeing Khaleda's treatment at the hospital, according to the BNP leader.
Mirza Fakhrul referred to a report prepared by a medical panel on Nov 30 and said Khaleda is seriously ill and is gradually becoming crippled.
"The BNP chairperson cannot move without help. She cannot even get off the bed. The government is continuously hindering her bail even after such a deterioration of her health," he said.
“We’ll wait for the seven days they asked for,” he added.
The BNP Standing Committee will decide on its next course of action if Khaleda is not released by then, said Mirza Fakhrul.
