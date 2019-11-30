Home > Politics

Bazlur, Mannafi to lead AL’s Dhaka north, south units

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Nov 2019 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2019 05:58 PM BdST

The Awami League has picked Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and Abu Ahammed Mohammad Mannafi to lead its Dhaka metropolitan North and South units respectively.

SM Mannan Kochi and Humayun Kabir were named general secretaries of the two units during its triennial conference at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.

