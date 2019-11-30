Bazlur, Mannafi to lead AL’s Dhaka north, south units
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2019 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2019 05:58 PM BdST
The Awami League has picked Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and Abu Ahammed Mohammad Mannafi to lead its Dhaka metropolitan North and South units respectively.
SM Mannan Kochi and Humayun Kabir were named general secretaries of the two units during its triennial conference at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Government is on its last legs, says BNP's Mirza Fakhrul
- Quader warns BNP of stern action against anarchy
- Police detain BNP leader ABM Mosharraf
- BNP leaders Hafiz, Khokon secure bail hours after arrest
- Supreme Court wants report on Khaleda’s health
- BNP leader Ulfat arrested as police start case against 500 activists over vandalism
- Zia Charitable Trust case: Supreme Court to hear Khaleda’s bail plea Thursday
- New Jubo League chief Parash vows to spur youth into politics
- ASM Abdur Rab’s JSD splits as Malek Ratan announces separate council
- Hasina asks Jubo League to rise above personal interests
Most Read
- Police shoot dead man who killed two in London stabbing, call it terrorist attack
- Dhaka University fails to attract foreign students
- London attacker named, was previously convicted of terrorism offences
- Onion prices drop slightly in Dhaka as import boosts supplies
- Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi institutions in QS rankings
- IGP wants Bangladeshi police at missions abroad for female worker safety
- Government is on its last legs, says BNP's Mirza Fakhrul
- Water transport workers go on strike for appointment letter, food allowance
- Arms suppliers benefit from conflicts in Muslim world: Hasina to Saudi army chief
- ‘Breath-taking heroism’: praise for Londoners who tackled knife attacker