Quader warns BNP of stern action against anarchy
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Nov 2019 04:57 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 04:57 PM BdST
Awami League leader Obaidul Quader has warned the BNP that the government will take strong measures if their movement for the release of jailed party chief Khaleda Zia devolves into chaos and anarchy.
He issued the warning at the conference of the Awami Matsyajibi League on Friday in the wake of a recent clash between BNP activists and police near the Supreme Court.
Addressing the situation surrounding Khaleda, Quader said, "We have maintained that she is in jail as per the decree of the courts. They should fight for her release through the legal channels and the government will not intervene."
"But they don't believe in the rule of law or the justice system. They are trying to pressurise the courts by resorting to vandalism. They attacked the police and turned the court premises into a battlefield."
The road transport minister urged the BNP to adopt a peaceful and democratic movement which the government could then deal with through the political process.
But Quader warned that the authorities will clamp down on any attempt to create chaos and disorder. "There will be an appropriate response to anarchy in the name of a movement."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Government is on its last legs, says BNP's Mirza Fakhrul
- Quader warns BNP of stern action against anarchy
- Police detain BNP leader ABM Mosharraf
- BNP leaders Hafiz, Khokon secure bail hours after arrest
- Supreme Court wants report on Khaleda’s health
- BNP leader Ulfat arrested as police start case against 500 activists over vandalism
- Zia Charitable Trust case: Supreme Court to hear Khaleda’s bail plea Thursday
- New Jubo League chief Parash vows to spur youth into politics
- ASM Abdur Rab’s JSD splits as Malek Ratan announces separate council
- Hasina asks Jubo League to rise above personal interests
Most Read
- ACC imposes travel ban on BCB director Mahbubul Anam
- Israel says envoy's ‘GOOD LUCK’ to Myanmar for genocide case was a mistake
- BUET expels 26 students for ragging at residential halls
- PDB proposes 23% hike in bulk power prices
- Nusrat video: Tribunal jails ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem for eight years
- Battered in Saudi Arabia, housemaid Hosna returns home
- Facebook, Instagram down for users worldwide
- Default rate on bank debts surges in Bangladesh
- Arms suppliers benefit from conflicts in Muslim world: Hasina to Saudi army chief
- Govt may be at fault for onion price hike, concedes agriculture minister