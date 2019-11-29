Home > Politics

Quader warns BNP of stern action against anarchy

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Nov 2019 04:57 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 04:57 PM BdST

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader has warned the BNP that the government will take strong measures if their movement for the release of jailed party chief Khaleda Zia devolves into chaos and anarchy.

He issued the warning at the conference of the Awami Matsyajibi League on Friday in the wake of a recent clash between BNP activists and police near the Supreme Court.

Addressing the situation surrounding Khaleda, Quader said, "We have maintained that she is in jail as per the decree of the courts. They should fight for her release through the legal channels and the government will not intervene."

"But they don't believe in the rule of law or the justice system. They are trying to pressurise the courts by resorting to vandalism. They attacked the police and turned the court premises into a battlefield."

The road transport minister urged the BNP to adopt a peaceful and democratic movement which the government could then deal with through the political process.

But Quader warned that the authorities will clamp down on any attempt to create chaos and disorder. "There will be an appropriate response to anarchy in the name of a movement."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BNP leader ABM Mosharraf detained

Hafiz, Khokon get bail

SC wants Khaleda’s medical report

BNP leader Ulfat held

SC to hear Khaleda’s bail plea Thursday

Parash vows to spur youth into politics

Rab’s JSD suffers split-up

Rise above personal gains: Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.