Police detain BNP leader ABM Mosharraf

Published: 29 Nov 2019 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 01:16 PM BdST

Police have detained BNP leader ABM Mosharraf Hossain without giving any reason for the arrest.

The central training affairs secretary of the BNP was held in Dhaka on Friday after he attended an event at the National Press Club.

Police did not immediately comment on the arrest.

On Tuesday, several leaders of the party were arrested on charges of vandalism and assault on police in front of the Supreme Court.

A case was started against 500 activists of the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal after the incident.

The case also implicates BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam and 27 other top leaders while the rest are unidentified suspects.

Later, Mirza Fakhrul along with BNP's standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Legal Affairs Secretary Kaisar Kamal were granted anticipatory bail by the High Court on Thursday.

