Supreme Court wants report on Khaleda’s health

The top court deferred a hearing on the petition to Dec 5.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, was scheduled to hear the petition on Thursday.

Khaleda was represented by lawyers Khandaker Mahbub Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Zainul Abedin, Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Kayser Kamal.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state, while Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The High Court on July 31 rejected Khaleda’s bail petition in the case, prompting her lawyers to rush to the Appellate Division for a remedy.

Oct 29 last year, a special court in Dhaka sentenced Khaleda to seven years in prison in the case dubbed “false” by the BNP.

The former prime minister was transferred to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Apr 1 this year for treatment from the old jailhouse on Nazim Uddin Road.

Earlier, the government formed a board with doctors from the BSMMU to examine Khaleda's health.

Khaleda has been in prison since February last year serving a total of 17 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.