Supreme Court wants report on Khaleda’s health
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2019 11:32 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 11:32 AM BdST
The Supreme Court has ordered government-appointed doctors for BNP chief Khaleda Zia to submit a report on her health, pending a decision on a bail appeal in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case.
The top court deferred a hearing on the petition to Dec 5.
A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, was scheduled to hear the petition on Thursday.
Khaleda was represented by lawyers Khandaker Mahbub Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Zainul Abedin, Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Kayser Kamal.
The High Court on July 31 rejected Khaleda’s bail petition in the case, prompting her lawyers to rush to the Appellate Division for a remedy.
Oct 29 last year, a special court in Dhaka sentenced Khaleda to seven years in prison in the case dubbed “false” by the BNP.
Earlier, the government formed a board with doctors from the BSMMU to examine Khaleda's health.
Khaleda has been in prison since February last year serving a total of 17 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP leader Ulfat arrested as police start case against 500 activists over vandalism
- Zia Charitable Trust case: Supreme Court to hear Khaleda’s bail plea Thursday
- New Jubo League chief Parash vows to spur youth into politics
- ASM Abdur Rab’s JSD splits as Malek Ratan announces separate council
- Hasina asks Jubo League to rise above personal interests
- Sheikh Mani’s son Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash named chairman of Jubo League
- Greed of a few leaders gives Jubo League a bad name, says Harun
- Beleaguered Jubo League looks to congress to redeem itself
- Narsingdi Awami League expels MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams
- Guidelines on road transport act in final stage, says transport minister
Most Read
- Seven Islamists to die for worst terror attack in Bangladesh
- Holey Artisan verdict: Questions over IS-inspired caps
- Dhaka cafe terrorists are ‘unworthy of mercy’, judge says
- PSC publishes 41st BCS circular for 2,166 posts
- Malaysia says Islamic State may shift operations to Southeast Asia
- Sporting Islamic State skull cap, Dhaka cafe terrorists vaunt a contempt for court
- BNP leader Ulfat arrested as police start case against 500 activists over vandalism
- Default rate on bank debts surges in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- Launch services resume at Sadarghat amid strike