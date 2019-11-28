Home > Politics

Supreme Court wants report on Khaleda’s health

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Nov 2019 11:32 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 11:32 AM BdST

The Supreme Court has ordered government-appointed doctors for BNP chief Khaleda Zia to submit a report on her health, pending a decision on a bail appeal in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case. 

The top court deferred a hearing on the petition to Dec 5.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, was scheduled to hear the petition on Thursday.

Khaleda was represented by lawyers Khandaker Mahbub Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Zainul Abedin, Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Kayser Kamal.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state, while Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The High Court on July 31 rejected Khaleda’s bail petition in the case, prompting her lawyers to rush to the Appellate Division for a remedy.

Oct 29 last year, a special court in Dhaka sentenced Khaleda to seven years in prison in the case dubbed “false” by the BNP.

The former prime minister was transferred to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Apr 1 this year for treatment from the old jailhouse on Nazim Uddin Road.

Earlier, the government formed a board with doctors from the BSMMU to examine Khaleda's health.

Khaleda has been in prison since February last year serving a total of 17 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.

