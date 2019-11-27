Home > Politics

BNP leader Ulfat arrested as police start case against 500 activists over vandalism

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Nov 2019 11:26 AM BdST

A case has been started against 500 activists of the pro-BNP Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal after they clashed with police in front of the Supreme Court during a protest to demand the release of jailed BNP chief Khaleda Zia.

Sub-Inspector Motiur Rahman as plaintiff initiated the case involving charges of vandalism and assault on police with Shahbagh police on Tuesday.

Law enforcers subsequently arrested the president of the organisation Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the early of hours of Wednesday in connection with the case, said Sajjadur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DMP's Ramna Division.

About 15 or 20 people are named in the case while the rest are unidentified suspects, said Shahbagh Police Inspector Ariful Rahman. The charges against them range from obstructing government administration, arson to vandalism.

Addressing Ulfat's apprehension, BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the Detective Branch of Police detained him at the airport ahead of his flight to the UK around 2 am on Wednesday. "He was later taken to the Shahbagh Police Station, said.

On Tuesday, activists of the pro-BNP Muktijuddher Projonmo organised a programme at the National Press Club auditorium demanding the release of jailed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Ulfat, who attended the programme, later joined a procession brought out by the activists as they marched towards the High Court.

A small contingent of policemen subsequently tried to stop the procession as it advanced from the Press Club.

However, the activists ignored the police and proceeded to station themselves on the High Court intersection.

