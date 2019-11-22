Home > Politics

Narsingdi Awami League expels MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams

  Narsingdi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Nov 2019 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2019 10:55 PM BdST

The Awami League’s Narsingdi district unit has expelled Tamanna Nusrat Bubly, an MP from the seats reserved for women, accusing her of belittling the ruling party by using proxy in BA tests.
The unit in a meeting presided over by its chief Mohammad Nazrul Islam Hiru cancelled her membership and sacked her as the women affairs secretary of the district committee on Friday.

