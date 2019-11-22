Narsingdi Awami League expels MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams

The Awami League’s Narsingdi district unit has expelled Tamanna Nusrat Bubly, an MP from the seats reserved for women, accusing her of belittling the ruling party by using proxy in BA tests.

Related Stories Open University expels Awami League MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams

The unit in a meeting presided over by its chief Mohammad Nazrul Islam Hiru cancelled her membership and sacked her as the women affairs secretary of the district committee on Friday.