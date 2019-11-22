Narsingdi Awami League expels MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams
Narsingdi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2019 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2019 10:55 PM BdST
The Awami League’s Narsingdi district unit has expelled Tamanna Nusrat Bubly, an MP from the seats reserved for women, accusing her of belittling the ruling party by using proxy in BA tests.
The unit in a meeting presided over by its chief Mohammad Nazrul Islam Hiru cancelled her membership and sacked her as the women affairs secretary of the district committee on Friday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Guidelines on road transport act in final stage, says transport minister
- BNP incited transport strike, says Minister Quader
- High Court confirms 13-year jail sentence for BNP leader Mir Nasir over hidden assets
- Disgruntled LDP leaders form new committee dropping Oli Ahmad
- Nirmal named president, Babu general secretary of Swechchhasebak League
- Joy ‘not interested’ in Awami League central leadership role, now: Quader
- Khaleda seeks bail from top court in Zia Charitable Trust case
- Ranga offers unconditional apology in parliament for snide Noor Hossain remarks
- Ranga slated in parliament for snide remarks about anti-autocracy hero Noor Hossain
- Montu named president, Khosru general secretary of Sramik League
Most Read
- BUET expels for life 26 students over Abrar murder
- Pubali Bank ATM fraudsters are foreigners, police say
- Online transactions hampered by new credit card rule
- Pacers with pink ball put India in command in Kolkata Test bundling Bangladesh out for 106
- Nine killed as highway bus crushes wedding party microbus in Munshiganj
- Kolkata tickled pink as India embrace day-night Test against Bangladesh
- Hasina arrives in Kolkata to watch India-Bangladesh Test
- Meghna Group’s onion consignment to arrive in Bangladesh on Friday
- Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges, throwing his future into doubt
- National awards money doubled, amount for Independence Award raised to Tk 500,000