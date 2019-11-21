Home > Politics

Guidelines on road transport act in final stage, says transport minister

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Nov 2019 06:33 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 06:33 PM BdST

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said the guidelines on the new road transport act are in the final stages.

“Once it is done, there won't be any problem with the enforcement of the law,” he told a news conference at Awami League's Dhanmondi offices on Thursday.

Transport owners and workers called off their strike after the government promised to address their concerns over the new law on Wednesday. However, bus services on several long routes are yet to fully resume.

"There is no reason to interrupt traffic. There will be no unnecessary harassment by law enforcement. The home minister himself is guiding the matter and senior police officials have made it clear that they will enforce the law properly,” said Quader.

"We are drafting the rules by taking the current situation into consideration. There's no reason for the situation to get out of hand. Everything was resolved through discussion.”

The transport minister thanked the owners of the truck and the cover-van for withdrawing the strike in the public interest.

The government introduced the new law following an unprecedented movement by students for safer roads, after two students were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka.

The legislation has a provision for a five-year jail term and a fine as punitive measures for deaths in road crashes which has caused concern for transport owners and workers alike.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BNP incited transport strike: Quader

Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin. File Photo

HC upholds 13-year jail term for Mir Nasir

Oli’s LDP splits

Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy speaking at a workshop in Dhaka on Wednesday on the sector’s contribution to Bangladesh’s prosperity. The Parliament Secretariat organised the workshop for MPs to give them an idea of the government’s Digital Bangladesh initiative.

Joy ‘not keen’ on AL leadership: Quader

Nirmal, Babu to lead Swechchhasebak League

BNP chief Khaleda Zia is being taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, on Monday from the old jailhouse on Dhaka's Nazimuddin Road. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ov

Khaleda seeks SC bail in graft case

Ranga apologises

Newly appointed Jatiya Party Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga speaking at a news conference at its Banani offices in Dhaka on Monday.

Ranga rapped in parliament

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.