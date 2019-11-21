Guidelines on road transport act in final stage, says transport minister

“Once it is done, there won't be any problem with the enforcement of the law,” he told a news conference at Awami League's Dhanmondi offices on Thursday.

Transport owners and workers called off their strike after the government promised to address their concerns over the new law on Wednesday. However, bus services on several long routes are yet to fully resume.

"There is no reason to interrupt traffic. There will be no unnecessary harassment by law enforcement. The home minister himself is guiding the matter and senior police officials have made it clear that they will enforce the law properly,” said Quader.

"We are drafting the rules by taking the current situation into consideration. There's no reason for the situation to get out of hand. Everything was resolved through discussion.”

The transport minister thanked the owners of the truck and the cover-van for withdrawing the strike in the public interest.

The government introduced the new law following an unprecedented movement by students for safer roads, after two students were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka.

The legislation has a provision for a five-year jail term and a fine as punitive measures for deaths in road crashes which has caused concern for transport owners and workers alike.