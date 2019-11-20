Home > Politics

BNP incited transport strike, says Minister Quader

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Nov 2019 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 07:50 PM BdST

The BNP has instigated the strike by transport workers demanding amendment to the road safety law, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has alleged.

The BNP also has a hand in destabilising the onion market and fanning rumours about the salt price hike, he said.

“There will be no use of instigation,” Quader told an event organised by the Awami Legaue’s Noakhali unit in the district on Wednesday.

Buses remained grounded in several districts in the country's south-western and northern regions for the last two days after transport workers “willingly” abstained from work.

Long-haul bus services on the Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Tangail routes were impeded by protesters on Wednesday morning.

At the same time, a network of truckers and lorry owners also joined the strike on Wednesday morning with many businesses suffering as a result.

"The BNP is now a party of rumours. It is behind the latest incident of rumours on salt price hike. Now attempts are on to destabilise the rice market,” Quader, who holds the post of general secretary in the ruling party, said.

“We’ve rice stocks more than we need. Now we’re exploring markets to export rice. So, rumours will not work here.”

The road transport minister also urged the transport owners and workers not to bring sufferings to the people.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BNP incited transport strike: Quader

Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin. File Photo

HC upholds 13-year jail term for Mir Nasir

Oli’s LDP splits

Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy speaking at a workshop in Dhaka on Wednesday on the sector’s contribution to Bangladesh’s prosperity. The Parliament Secretariat organised the workshop for MPs to give them an idea of the government’s Digital Bangladesh initiative.

Joy ‘not keen’ on AL leadership: Quader

Nirmal, Babu to lead Swechchhasebak League

BNP chief Khaleda Zia is being taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, on Monday from the old jailhouse on Dhaka's Nazimuddin Road. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ov

Khaleda seeks SC bail in graft case

Ranga apologises

Newly appointed Jatiya Party Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga speaking at a news conference at its Banani offices in Dhaka on Monday.

Ranga rapped in parliament

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.