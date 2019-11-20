BNP incited transport strike, says Minister Quader
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2019 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 07:50 PM BdST
The BNP has instigated the strike by transport workers demanding amendment to the road safety law, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has alleged.
The BNP also has a hand in destabilising the onion market and fanning rumours about the salt price hike, he said.
“There will be no use of instigation,” Quader told an event organised by the Awami Legaue’s Noakhali unit in the district on Wednesday.
Buses remained grounded in several districts in the country's south-western and northern regions for the last two days after transport workers “willingly” abstained from work.
Long-haul bus services on the Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Tangail routes were impeded by protesters on Wednesday morning.
At the same time, a network of truckers and lorry owners also joined the strike on Wednesday morning with many businesses suffering as a result.
"The BNP is now a party of rumours. It is behind the latest incident of rumours on salt price hike. Now attempts are on to destabilise the rice market,” Quader, who holds the post of general secretary in the ruling party, said.
“We’ve rice stocks more than we need. Now we’re exploring markets to export rice. So, rumours will not work here.”
The road transport minister also urged the transport owners and workers not to bring sufferings to the people.
