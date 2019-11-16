Nirmal named president, Babu general secretary of Swechchhasebak League

Nirmal Ranjan Guha will lead the organisation as president while Afzalur Rahman Babu will be the general secretary.



Both of them were vice-presidents of the Swechchhasebak League's previous committee.



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the appointments after the national council of the ruling party's volunteer wing which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Saturday.



The new president and general secretary will form a fully fledged committee within the next seven days, said Quader.



In his immediate reaction, Nirmal said, “The Krishak League will play a pioneering role in strengthening the party’s leadership and making its programmes a success.”



"I’ll perform my responsibilities with sincerity given by the honourable prime minister. I’ll strengthen Swechchhasebak League across the country."



Babu said, "I’ll perform my duties honestly and sincerely as the honourable prime minister has given me the post.”