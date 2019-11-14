Home > Politics

Khaleda seeks bail from top court in Zia Charitable Trust case

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Nov 2019 08:39 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 08:39 PM BdST

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has appealed to the Supreme Court challenging a High Court order that turned down her bail plea in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case.

Kayser Kamal, a lawyer for Khaleda, confirmed the development on Thursday.

The Appellate Chamber is expected to hear the petition next week, he said.

The High Court on July 31 rejected Khaleda’s bail petition in the case.

BNP chief Khaleda Zia is being taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, on Monday from the old jailhouse on Dhaka's Nazimuddin Road. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ov

On Oct 29 last year a special court in Dhaka sentenced Khaleda to seven years in prison in the case dubbed “false” by the BNP.

The former prime minister was transferred to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Apr 1 this year for treatment from the old jailhouse on Nazim Uddin Road.

She has been in prison since February last year serving 17 year jail in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.

