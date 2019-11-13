Ranga slated in parliament for snide remarks about anti-autocracy hero Noor Hossain
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2019 02:51 AM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 02:56 AM BdST
The Jatiya Party has disowned its Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga’s snide remarks about Noor Hossain, who was martyred in a movement for democracy that ousted the party’s military strongman HM Ershad.
Jatiya Party Presidium Member Kazi Firoz Rashid also blamed the ruling Awami League for patronising Ranga by making him state minister during the 2014-18 Grand Alliance government.
“A monkey will climb up to your head if you indulge it too much. We didn’t indulge him. This parliament did. He is nothing, but was made a minister suddenly,” Rashid told parliament on Tuesday.
“He was a Jubo Dal (the BNP’s youth front) politician. How dare he speak about Bangabandhu in this way?” asked Firoz, who was a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League in his student days,
Hasina was present in parliament when the MPs talked about Ranga’s remarks. Ranga, the MP from the Jatiya Party’s stronghold Rangpur-1, skipped the session.
Senior Awmi League leader Tofail Ahmed told parliament Ranga would not have made such comments about Hasina and the Father of the Nation had the Jatiya Party leader been “mentally sound”.
Sultan Muhammed Mansur Ahmed, who was a student leader during the anti-Ershad movement, said Ranga’s comments were “shameful for parliament” since he is an MP.
“He must apologise in parliament,” Sultan Mansur demanded.
The Jatiya Party’s Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, “We don’t own Ranga’s comments. These are his personal remarks.”
He claimed the Jatiya Party has sympathy for Noor Hossain and Ershad had personally apologised to his family.
“We are ashamed, pained and insulted by his remarks,” said Rashid.
He also said it would have been difficult for Ranga to win election without the Awami League’s support.
