Home > Politics

Montu named president, Khosru general secretary of Sramik League

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Nov 2019 08:11 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2019 08:11 PM BdST

Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League, the workers wing of the ruling Awami League, has named Fazlul Haque Montu as its president and KM Azam Khosru as its general secretary.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced appointments to the two top offices after the organisation’s national council inaugurated by party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Saturday.

Molla Abul Kalam Azad has been named as executive president.

Montu was the executive president, Khasru the publicity affairs secretary and Kalam the vice-president of the Sramik League’s previous committee, the official tenure of which ended almost eight years ago.

"I’ll perform my duties honestly and sincerely as the honourable prime minister has given me the post,” said Montu in an immediate reaction.

"We’ll work to strengthen the Sramik League in the country. I’ll keep the prime minister's trust on me intact,” said Khosru.

Sukkur Mahmud was made president and Sirajul Islam general secretary at the last council of the organisation in 2012.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Montu, Khosru to lead Sramik League

Funeral prayer for Badal held at parliament

AL seeks int’l ‘partnership’ for Bangladesh

Khoka buried

Tributes pour in for Khoka

Khoka's body flown home

Moinuddin Khan Badal dies

BNP a Skype party: Morshed Khan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.