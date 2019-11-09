Montu named president, Khosru general secretary of Sramik League

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced appointments to the two top offices after the organisation’s national council inaugurated by party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Saturday.

Molla Abul Kalam Azad has been named as executive president.

Montu was the executive president, Khasru the publicity affairs secretary and Kalam the vice-president of the Sramik League’s previous committee, the official tenure of which ended almost eight years ago.

"I’ll perform my duties honestly and sincerely as the honourable prime minister has given me the post,” said Montu in an immediate reaction.

"We’ll work to strengthen the Sramik League in the country. I’ll keep the prime minister's trust on me intact,” said Khosru.

Sukkur Mahmud was made president and Sirajul Islam general secretary at the last council of the organisation in 2012.