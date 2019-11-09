Montu named president, Khosru general secretary of Sramik League
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Nov 2019 08:11 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2019 08:11 PM BdST
Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League, the workers wing of the ruling Awami League, has named Fazlul Haque Montu as its president and KM Azam Khosru as its general secretary.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced appointments to the two top offices after the organisation’s national council inaugurated by party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Saturday.
Montu was the executive president, Khasru the publicity affairs secretary and Kalam the vice-president of the Sramik League’s previous committee, the official tenure of which ended almost eight years ago.
"We’ll work to strengthen the Sramik League in the country. I’ll keep the prime minister's trust on me intact,” said Khosru.
Sukkur Mahmud was made president and Sirajul Islam general secretary at the last council of the organisation in 2012.
