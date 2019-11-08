Former mayor, BNP leader Khoka laid to rest in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2019 01:28 AM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 01:28 AM BdST
Sadeque Hossain Khoka has been buried at the Jurain Graveyard in the capital after the people paid their last respects to the BNP Vice-Chairman and former Dhaka mayor.
He was buried next to his parents’ graves on Thursday after six funeral prayers in different places, including the parliament complex, BNP offices and Nagar Bhaban.
People also paid tribute to him at the Central Shaheed Minar.
The funeral prayers or Namaz-e-Janaza for freedom fighter Sadeque Hossain Khoka being held at the South Plaza of the parliamentary building on Thursday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Khoka died after a prolonged battle with cancer in New York on Monday and his mortal remains were flown home on Thursday.
