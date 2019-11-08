Former mayor, BNP leader Khoka laid to rest in Dhaka 

He was buried next to his parents’ graves on Thursday after six funeral prayers in different places, including the parliament complex, BNP offices and Nagar Bhaban.



People also paid tribute to him at the Central Shaheed Minar.





The funeral prayers or Namaz-e-Janaza for freedom fighter Sadeque Hossain Khoka being held at the South Plaza of the parliamentary building on Thursday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

A 17-strong team of Bangladesh Police gave Khoka, a guerilla fighter of the 1971 war of independence, state salute, which was led by Dhaka Assistant Commissioner Abdul Awal. They also gave the freedom fighter guard of honour. Abdullah Al Noman gave a salute on behalf of the freedom fighters.Besides family members, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, among others, were present.Khoka died after a prolonged battle with cancer in New York on Monday and his mortal remains were flown home on Thursday.