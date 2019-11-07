Tributes pour in for Sadeque Hossain Khoka

Khoka died after a battle with cancer in New York and his mortal remains were flown home on Thursday.

After a funeral prayer at the Parliament's South Plaza, the body of the freedom fighter was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar where various political, social and cultural organisations along with ordinary citizens paid homage to him from 12pm to 1pm.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, convener of Nagarik Oikya, recalled the memories of Khoka’s courageous role in different movements in the country.

“He stood up to the police during the mass uprising against the autocratic military strongman Ershad. He also played a vital role in safeguarding the houses and temples of the Hindu community in Old Dhaka when the Babri Mosque was attacked in India,” he said.

“We needed a courageous leader like Khoka in Dhaka now when people are struggling for democracy.”

Khoka promised to dedicate his life for the benefit of the people, having actively participated in the Liberation War, said former information minister Prof Abu Sayeed. He embodied the spirit of the Independence War throughout his life, he added.

“He continues to fight for the rights of people as he did during the war of independence. He paid respects to the people and now people are paying him back.”

Khoka’s body was taken to the BNP headquarters at Naya Paltan from the Shaheed Minar where the leaders from the BNP and its associate organisations will pay tribute to their colleague.

“Along with the protest movements on the streets, we’ve seen him take part in different cultural and sports organisations. He had the organising capacity a politician needs,” cultural activist Gazi Mazharul Anwar said.

“We won’t forget Khoka, irrespective of our political ideology. We’ll continue his works and remember him forever.”

“He never received the honour he deserved as a freedom fighter. His final wish was to breathe his last at home, the country that he fought for. It didn’t happen due to the government’s lack of initiative,” said Gonoshyastho Kendro founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.

“The people of Dhaka will remember him for efficiently managing the dengue outbreak during his tenure and also for naming the streets of the capital after freedom fighters.”