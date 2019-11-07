Tributes pour in for Sadeque Hossain Khoka
People from all walks of life have paid their final respects to BNP vice-chairman and former Dhaka mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka.
Khoka died after a battle with cancer in New York and his mortal remains were flown home on Thursday.
After a funeral prayer at the Parliament's South Plaza, the body of the freedom fighter was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar where various political, social and cultural organisations along with ordinary citizens paid homage to him from 12pm to 1pm.
“He stood up to the police during the mass uprising against the autocratic military strongman Ershad. He also played a vital role in safeguarding the houses and temples of the Hindu community in Old Dhaka when the Babri Mosque was attacked in India,” he said.
“We needed a courageous leader like Khoka in Dhaka now when people are struggling for democracy.”
“He continues to fight for the rights of people as he did during the war of independence. He paid respects to the people and now people are paying him back.”
Khoka’s body was taken to the BNP headquarters at Naya Paltan from the Shaheed Minar where the leaders from the BNP and its associate organisations will pay tribute to their colleague.
“We won’t forget Khoka, irrespective of our political ideology. We’ll continue his works and remember him forever.”
“The people of Dhaka will remember him for efficiently managing the dengue outbreak during his tenure and also for naming the streets of the capital after freedom fighters.”
