Mortal remains of BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka arrive from New York

The flight carrying the body of freedom fighter Khoka landed at Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport at 8:30 am on Thursday.

BNP Standing Commitee Member Mirza Abbas received the coffin at the airport.

Khoka's wife Ismat Hossain, sons Ishraq Hossain and Ishfaque Hossain, daughter Sarika Hossain along with BNP chairperson's adviser Abdus Salam along with other members of his family were also onboard the Emirates flight.

Khoka, 67, was admitted to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan for the last time on Oct 18 after infections developed in his mouth.

A tumour was removed from his trachea on Oct 27.

Khoka's Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Jamaica Muslim Centre at Queens, New York on Monday. Leaders and activists of the BNP's USA chapter and Bangladeshi expatriates participated in the prayers.

The BNP leader's body was taken to the South Plaza of the Parliament from the airport for another funeral prayer at 11 am.

The body of the freedom fighter will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar from 12pm to 1pm for ordinary citizens to pay their respects to him.

The coffin will be then be taken to the BNP headquarters at Naya Paltan. Another Namaz-e-Janaza will be held there following the Zuhr prayers.

The body of the former mayor of Dhaka city will be taken to the Nagar Bhaban at Dhaka South followed by another Namaz-e-Janaza.

Both Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations have declared a holiday on Thursday to mourn the death of Khoka.

The BNP leader's body will later be taken to his ancestral home of Gopibagh in Old Dhaka.