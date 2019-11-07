Mortal remains of BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka arrive from New York
Published: 07 Nov 2019
The mortal remains of BNP vice chairman and former mayor of Dhaka Sadeque Hossain Khoka have been brought back home from New York.
The flight carrying the body of freedom fighter Khoka landed at Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport at 8:30 am on Thursday.
BNP Standing Commitee Member Mirza Abbas received the coffin at the airport.
Khoka's wife Ismat Hossain, sons Ishraq Hossain and Ishfaque Hossain, daughter Sarika Hossain along with BNP chairperson's adviser Abdus Salam along with other members of his family were also onboard the Emirates flight.
Khoka, 67, was admitted to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan for the last time on Oct 18 after infections developed in his mouth.
A tumour was removed from his trachea on Oct 27.
The BNP leader's body was taken to the South Plaza of the Parliament from the airport for another funeral prayer at 11 am.
The body of the freedom fighter will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar from 12pm to 1pm for ordinary citizens to pay their respects to him.
The coffin will be then be taken to the BNP headquarters at Naya Paltan. Another Namaz-e-Janaza will be held there following the Zuhr prayers.
Both Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations have declared a holiday on Thursday to mourn the death of Khoka.
The BNP leader's body will later be taken to his ancestral home of Gopibagh in Old Dhaka.
