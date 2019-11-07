Awami League seeks global ‘partnership’ for Bangladesh’s development, Rohingya solution
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2019 09:12 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 09:27 PM BdST
The Awami League has sought “partnership” from friendly countries for overcoming the challenges of Bangladesh’s development and resolving the Rohingya crisis.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, on behalf of the ruling party briefed Dhaka-based foreign diplomats on the contemporary and political issues of Bangladesh, on Thursday. He said without “partnership and collaboration it’ll be difficult to achieve the goals because challenges are daunting.”
The international affairs sub-committee of Awami League organised the briefing at a Dhaka hotel.
Road Transport Minister and party General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Education Minister and party Joint Secretary General Dipu Moni, and Chairman of the sub-committee Muhammad Zamir also interacted with the diplomats at the event moderated by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Shah Ali Farhad.
