BNP is a party ‘based on Skype conversations’ now, Morshed Khan says after resignation

The former foreign minister and BNP vice-chairman laments the way how Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is running the party via video call from exile.

“A large and popular party like the BNP is being run through Skype! It has become ‘Bangladesh Nationalist Skype Party’. It’s a matter of pain, anger!” he told bdnews24.com on Wednesday after quitting the party on Tuesday night.

“I think have nothing to contribute to the party now. My advice for the party will be to install the next generations in its leadership,” he added.

After the jailing of his mother and party chief Khaleda Zia for corruption in February last year, Senior Vice-Chairman Tarique is running the party from London, where he has been staying for more than a decade with up to life sentence over his head having been convicted of charges ranging from corruption and money laundering to a deadly assassination bid on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He often communicates with the leaders of the party in Dhaka via Skype.

The ruling Awami League had objected to him interviewing candidates before the general election last year since he has been declared a fugitive convict by court.

In the polls, the BNP nominated Abu Sufian as its candidate for the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon and Boalkhali) parliamentary seat, which had earlier been won by Morshed.