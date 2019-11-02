Home > Politics

I need not take integrity test, says Rashed Khan Menon

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Nov 2019 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2019 08:18 PM BdST

In the face of his alleged link to an illegal casino, Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon has said he does not need to prove his integrity.

“My character is my lifetime achievement. I was honest and I’ve remained honest. I don't think I need not to take any integrity test," he said while inaugurating the 10th Congress of the party at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

He made the comments after anti-casino raids on several sporting clubs in Dhaka and Chattogram, including Young Men’s Club, of which the local MP Menon is the president.

An illegal casino was found in the club and lawyer Eunus Ali Akond, a rival of Menon in the last election, served a legal notice on the MP for his alleged links to casino operations in the club.

“A cleanup operation on corruption is ongoing now. Since the casino scam is centred in the Dhaka-8 areas where I am the MP, newspapers are publishing reports with false information,” Menon said. 

The Workers Party chief, who has faced criticism of his allies in the Awami League-led coalition for questioning the fairness of the last election, also said the government cleanup operation “has proved that financial criminals have taken politics hostage”.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

I need not take integrity test: Menon

Khoka in ‘critical’ condition

AL has listed 1,500 infiltrators

Police escorting BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid to jail after a special judge court sentenced him to five years in prison for dodging taxes by using the duty exemption for MPs to import a luxury car and selling the vehicle later in breach of rules.

SC upholds Harunur’s bail

Joynal Hazari named AL adviser

Khaleda’s health stable: BSMMU

Krishak League in name only

DNCC not liable for councillors: mayor

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.