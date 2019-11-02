I need not take integrity test, says Rashed Khan Menon

“My character is my lifetime achievement. I was honest and I’ve remained honest. I don't think I need not to take any integrity test," he said while inaugurating the 10th Congress of the party at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

He made the comments after anti-casino raids on several sporting clubs in Dhaka and Chattogram, including Young Men’s Club, of which the local MP Menon is the president.

An illegal casino was found in the club and lawyer Eunus Ali Akond, a rival of Menon in the last election, served a legal notice on the MP for his alleged links to casino operations in the club.

“A cleanup operation on corruption is ongoing now. Since the casino scam is centred in the Dhaka-8 areas where I am the MP, newspapers are publishing reports with false information,” Menon said.

The Workers Party chief, who has faced criticism of his allies in the Awami League-led coalition for questioning the fairness of the last election, also said the government cleanup operation “has proved that financial criminals have taken politics hostage”.