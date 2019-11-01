Hasina has listed 1,500 who have infiltrated Awami League: Quader
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Nov 2019 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2019 08:18 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has made a list of around 1,500 people who have infiltrated the Awami League, Obaidul Quader has said.
The party’s general secretary and road transport and bridges minister informed journalists about the list while visiting the site of a flyover project on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Safipur on Friday.
“The prime minister has made a list of the people who have infiltrated the party. There are around 1,500 names on it,” he said.
The list had been handed to the leaders in charge of the divisional units so that these “controversial wrongdoers” cannot get membership at any level of the party in the next council scheduled to be held on Dec 20-21, Quader said.
“Those from communal forces, marked as extortionist, drug trader, land-grabber, those who have a bad image and do bad politics for the people, are the infiltrators,” he said.
The Awami League would welcome any politician with clean image from any parties but “evil” communal forces, Quader added.
Many ruling party activists have been demanding that the controversial leaders be driven out from its associate organisations as well since a number of leaders have been arrested in a government crackdown launched in September on illegal gambling, contract-grabbing, extortion, corruption and other wrongdoings.
Quader had earlier said party chief Hasina had made a list of such people based on intel and information given by people close to her.
