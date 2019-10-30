SC upholds BNP leader Harunur’s bail in tax fraud case

A four-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed 'no order' on Wednesday after the Anti-Corruption Commission moved the court seeking a stay on the bail order.

As a result, the High Court's bail order is set to remain effective, the former lawmaker's lawyers said.

Harunur was sentenced to five years for enjoying the privilege of importing a car without tax as a member of parliament and selling the vehicle later in a breach of rules.

He subsequently secured bail in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC from the High Court on Oct 28.

Lawyers Khondokar Mahbub Hossain and Mahbub Uddin Khokon represented Harunur in court while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared on behalf of the graft watchdog.

Khurshid later told reporters that the ACC will file a leave to appeal will be filed with the Appellate Division after receiving a copy of High Court’s bail order.