Khaleda’s health stable, showing ‘significant improvement’ in some areas, says BSMMU
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2019 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2019 07:20 PM BdST
The health of BNP chief Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital or BSMMU, is 'stable' and showing significant improvement in some areas, the hospital authorities have said.
“Her (Khaleda) health has not deteriorated. Rather, she is now in a stable state and in some cases, her health has improved,” said BSMMU Director Brig Gen AK Mahbubul Haque at a news briefing on Monday.
“So far her treatment is going well.”
Prof Md Zilan Miah Sarker, dean of BSMMU's Department of Medicine, and Prof Md Farid Uddin, Head of BSMMU's Endocrinology Department, brief the media on the health of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at the hospital on Monday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
"I checked her for an hour the day before yesterday. She is happy and impressed. She always speaks with a smile.”
The former prime minister has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis for 20 years, he said. “This is not curable, but controllable.”
“She herself is satisfied. We are also satisfied,” said Prof Zilan.
She is suffering from arthritis and diabetes.
Recently, Khaleda was visited by BNP leader Harunur Rashid and her sister Selima Islam at the hospital.
They said the BNP chief may agree to go abroad for advanced medical treatment if she gets bail which may happen if the government does not intervene.
But ruling Awami League says that the government has nothing to do with bail as it is for the court to decide.
