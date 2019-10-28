Khaleda’s health stable, showing ‘significant improvement’ in some areas, says BSMMU

“Her (Khaleda) health has not deteriorated. Rather, she is now in a stable state and in some cases, her health has improved,” said BSMMU Director Brig Gen AK Mahbubul Haque at a news briefing on Monday.

“So far her treatment is going well.”

Prof Md Zilan Miah Sarker, dean of BSMMU's Department of Medicine, and Prof Md Farid Uddin, Head of BSMMU's Endocrinology Department, brief the media on the health of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at the hospital on Monday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Khaleda's blood pressure and sugar levels are being monitored daily, said Prof Prof Zilan Mia Sarkar, head of the medical panel overseeing Khaleda's treatment.

"I checked her for an hour the day before yesterday. She is happy and impressed. She always speaks with a smile.”

The former prime minister has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis for 20 years, he said. “This is not curable, but controllable.”

“She herself is satisfied. We are also satisfied,” said Prof Zilan.

The 74-year-old former prime minister, who is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence in two corruption cases, has been receiving treatment at the BSMMU since Apr 1 under the supervision of the jail authorities.

She is suffering from arthritis and diabetes.

Recently, Khaleda was visited by BNP leader Harunur Rashid and her sister Selima Islam at the hospital.

They said the BNP chief may agree to go abroad for advanced medical treatment if she gets bail which may happen if the government does not intervene.

But ruling Awami League says that the government has nothing to do with bail as it is for the court to decide.