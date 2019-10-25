Overseas travel embargo on MP Mouazzem over alleged illegal wealth
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2019 01:39 AM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2019 01:39 AM BdST
After Awami League Whip Shamsul Hoque Chowdhurury and MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, the Anti-Corruption Commission has put a bar on overseas travel of another ruling party lawmaker, Mouazzem Hossain Ratan.
The Sunamganj-1 MP is accused of amassing huge wealth through irregularities and graft.
The anti-graft watchdog believes the MP is trying to flee the country, according to the letter.
On Wednesday, the commission slapped the foreign travel ban on Shamsul, Shawon and 20 others.
Most of them have been arrested or named in drives or named in investigations as part of the government crackdown launched last month on illegal gambling at sport clubs, contract-grabbing, extortion and corruption, especially by operatives of the ruling party and its affiliates.
The Bangladesh Bank has also frozen bank accounts or sought banking information of many of these people.
