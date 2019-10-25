Family want Khaleda treated abroad, she will agree if bailed, her sister says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2019 08:33 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2019 08:34 PM BdST
The family of BNP chief Khaleda Zia want the government to send her abroad for medical treatment and she may agree if she gets bail, her sister Selima Islam has said after visiting her.
The members of the family met the 73-year-old former prime minister on Friday at the BSMMU hospital in Dhaka where she has been undergoing treatment for nearly seven months under the supervision of the jail authorities.
“Her (Khaleda’s) condition is very bad. Her leg has bent. She can’t move and feels pain even while lying in bed. We want to send her abroad for advanced medical treatment,” Selima told reporters after meeting her sister.
“Doctors haven’t visited her for two weeks,” Selima said. “Then why have they kept her here?” she asked.
Asked how Khaleda, jailed for 17 in years in two corruption cases last year, would go abroad, Selima said: “She can go if they grant her bail.”
The government maintains that the issue entirely depends on court.
She is suffering from arthritis and diabetes.
Besides Selima, her brother Shamim Eskander, his wife Kaniz Fatema and son Avik Eskander and Shahina Khan Zaman Bindu, sister-in-law of Khaleda’s son Tarique Rahman, Atanu Eskander, the son of Khaleda’s late brother Sayeed Eskander and Atanu’s son saw Khaleda for over an hour.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Family want Khaleda treated abroad, she will agree if bailed, her sister says
- Overseas travel embargo on MP Mouazzem over alleged illegal wealth
- After expelling Kausar, Hasina freezes Swechchhasebak League's Pankaj
- NBR investigating ex-BCL gen secy, MP Nazrul Islam Babu’s assets
- Only Bangabandhu, Hasina and Joy’s photos can be used in posters: Salman F Rahman
- Omar Faruk sacked from Jubo League, committee formed for council
- Govt removes Sayeed as ward councillor over casino scam
- Man killed in clashes over council of local Awami League unit in Rajbari
- Police disrupt Oikya Front march after rally mourning slain BUET student
- Shibir, JCD actively involved in BUET protests, claims information minister
Most Read
- After expelling Kausar, Hasina freezes Swechchhasebak League's Pankaj
- Nusrat murder mastermind Siraj's cheers turn to tears in court
- Shela crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh, will compete in main pageant in US
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Feni court sentences 16 to death for Nusrat murder
- Hasina reaches Baku to attend NAM summit
- Japan’s KDDI Corp keen to invest in Bangladesh’s 5G networks
- Ambassador Miller’s Sylhet trip bolsters Indo-Pacific partnership: Embassy
- Overseas travel embargo on MP Mouazzem over alleged illegal wealth
- Update complete: US nuclear weapons no longer need floppy disks