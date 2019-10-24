After expelling Kausar, Hasina freezes Swechchhasebak League's Pankaj

Pankaj, the MP from Bhola-4 seat, has been holding the post of the ruling Awami League’s wing of volunteers for nearly 17 year years.

Former president of the organisation AFM Bahauddin Nasim, who is an organising secretary of the Awami League, confirmed the latest development to bdnews24.com on Thursday.

Nasim said he had already informed Pankaj about the decision as asked by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader following party chief Hasina’s orders.

“I’ve asked him to refrain from taking part in all sorts of organisational activities, including preparations for the upcoming council,” Nasim said.

Pankaj said he had received the instructions from Nasim.

Involvement of some top leaders of Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and other associate bodies of the ruling party with illegal casino operations at sporting clubs in Dhaka and Chattogram came to the fore after the government launched a crackdown on illegal gambling, contract-grabbing, extortion and other wrongdoings last month.

Jubo League chief Omar Faruk Chowdhury and Kausar are among several leaders expelled from their organisations amid the crackdown and ahead of their councils to elect new leaders in November.

No senior Awami League leader agreed to comment why Hasina acted against Pankaj.

A Jubo League leader, requesting anonymity, said allegations of corruption also surfaced against Pankaj.