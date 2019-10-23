NBR investigating ex-BCL gen secy, MP Nazrul Islam Babu’s assets

The banks have been asked to send information on the Narayanganj-1 (Araihajar) MP’s wife Sayema Afroze and his four companies within a week on Tuesday.

The four firms owned by Babu are Suchona Dyeing and Printing Limited, Star Trading Company, Babu Enterprise, and Suchona Dyeing, Printing, Weaving Industries.

“We have sought information on bank accounts of over 50 individuals and companies as part of an ongoing process. He (Babu) could be among them,” Bangladesh Bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit chief Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan told bdnews24.com.

Several leaders of the Awami League’s youth affiliate Jubo League have been arrested in a crackdown on illegal gambling, contract-grabbing and extortion. Information on wealth and bank accounts of several others have also been sought for alleged corruption.