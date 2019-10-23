Home > Politics

NBR investigating ex-BCL gen secy, MP Nazrul Islam Babu’s assets

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Oct 2019 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 01:33 AM BdST

The National Board of Revenue has sought information on the assets and bank transactions of former Bangladesh Chhatra League general secretary and sitting MP Nazrul Islam Babu.

The banks have been asked to send information on the Narayanganj-1 (Araihajar) MP’s wife Sayema Afroze and his four companies within a week on Tuesday.

The four firms owned by Babu are Suchona Dyeing and Printing Limited, Star Trading Company, Babu Enterprise, and Suchona Dyeing, Printing, Weaving Industries.

“We have sought information on bank accounts of over 50 individuals and companies as part of an ongoing process. He (Babu) could be among them,” Bangladesh Bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit chief Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan told bdnews24.com.   

Several leaders of the Awami League’s youth affiliate Jubo League have been arrested in a crackdown on illegal gambling, contract-grabbing and extortion. Information on wealth and bank accounts of several others have also been sought for alleged corruption.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Omar Faruk removed from Jubo League

AKM Mominul Haque alias Sayeed Commissioner and Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat

Councillor Sayeed sacked

Man killed in clashes over AL council

Police stop Oikya Front march

Shibir, JCD in BUET protest: minister

BNP leader Hafizuddin arrested

Disgruntled students of BUET staging a sit-in infront of the Shaheed Minar on the campus on Friday as protests over the death of their peer Abrar Fahad entered its fifth day. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Ex-student leaders wary of BUET ban

Jubo League expels office secretary

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.