NBR investigating ex-BCL gen secy, MP Nazrul Islam Babu’s assets
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2019 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 01:33 AM BdST
The National Board of Revenue has sought information on the assets and bank transactions of former Bangladesh Chhatra League general secretary and sitting MP Nazrul Islam Babu.
The banks have been asked to send information on the Narayanganj-1 (Araihajar) MP’s wife Sayema Afroze and his four companies within a week on Tuesday.
“We have sought information on bank accounts of over 50 individuals and companies as part of an ongoing process. He (Babu) could be among them,” Bangladesh Bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit chief Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan told bdnews24.com.
Several leaders of the Awami League’s youth affiliate Jubo League have been arrested in a crackdown on illegal gambling, contract-grabbing and extortion. Information on wealth and bank accounts of several others have also been sought for alleged corruption.
