Govt removes Sayeed as ward councillor over casino scam
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2019 09:00 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 09:23 PM BdST
The government has removed Arambagh Krira Sangha chief AKM Mominul Haque alias Sayeed Commissioner as councillor of a ward in Dhaka’s Motijheel-Fakirapool following allegations of his links to illegal casinos.
The local government ministry on Thursday issued a circular on his removal citing his absence as the reason.
Elected councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation Ward No. 9, Sayeed is a joint secretary general of Dhaka South Jubo League.
The unit of the ruling party’s youth front is embroiled in allegations of involvement of its leaders in illegal casino operations in sporting clubs.
The unit’s President Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, Vice-President Enamul Hoque Arman and Organising Secretary Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan have been expelled by the organisation over their alleged links to the casinos.
The trio are among several people arrested after the government launched a crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion, contract-grabbing and other misdeeds, especially by the leaders of the ruling party and its affiliates.
AKM Mominul Haque alias Sayeed Commissioner and Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat
Gambling equipment were also found at Arambagh club.
The local government ministry said Sayeed had gone abroad and stayed there without its permission.
He was absent in 13 of the 18 city corporation meetings, according to the circular.
Sayeed did not respond to the ministry’s notices seeking his explanation over his absence which led to his removal, it added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man killed in clashes over council of local Awami League unit in Rajbari
- Police disrupt Oikya Front march after rally mourning slain BUET student
- Shibir, JCD actively involved in BUET protests, claims information minister
- BNP leader Hafizuddin Ahmed arrested at airport under Digital Security Act
- Former student leaders fear BUET politics ban will fuel Islamism
- Jubo League expels Office Secretary Kazi Anisur for alleged corruption
- Four Awami League affiliates to hold councils in November
- BNP expels lawyer for defending Abrar murder suspects
- ‘Why shall I flee?’ Omar Faruk snaps back on travel ban reports
- Entire organisation is not responsible for crimes of few: Quader
Most Read
- Bangladesh reworks Bangla calendar to match national days with West
- GS Rabbani is back to DUCSU a month after expulsion from BCL
- Sanofi confirms Bangladesh exit plan, starts hunt for ‘partner’
- Bangladesh border forces kill Indian guard, wound another, India says
- 35 dead, 4 injured in traffic accident in Madinah
- Paris zoo unveils the ‘blob’, an organism with no brain but 720 sexes
- India-Bangladesh rail links closed after 1965 war with Pakistan will reopen: Hasina
- Bangladesh to implement two more metro rail projects in Dhaka with Tk 938bn
- ‘I can’t testify because it will be painful’, slain writer Avijit’s father says
- Dark web child porn bust leads to 338 arrests worldwide