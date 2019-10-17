Govt removes Sayeed as ward councillor over casino scam

The local government ministry on Thursday issued a circular on his removal citing his absence as the reason.

Elected councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation Ward No. 9, Sayeed is a joint secretary general of Dhaka South Jubo League.

The unit of the ruling party’s youth front is embroiled in allegations of involvement of its leaders in illegal casino operations in sporting clubs.

The unit’s President Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, Vice-President Enamul Hoque Arman and Organising Secretary Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan have been expelled by the organisation over their alleged links to the casinos.

The trio are among several people arrested after the government launched a crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion, contract-grabbing and other misdeeds, especially by the leaders of the ruling party and its affiliates.

AKM Mominul Haque alias Sayeed Commissioner and Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat

Sayeed reportedly fled abroad after his name came up in the beginning of the crackdown when the Rapid Action Battalion and police busted the casinos in the Fakirapool and Motijheel last month.

Gambling equipment were also found at Arambagh club.

The local government ministry said Sayeed had gone abroad and stayed there without its permission.

He was absent in 13 of the 18 city corporation meetings, according to the circular.

Sayeed did not respond to the ministry’s notices seeking his explanation over his absence which led to his removal, it added.