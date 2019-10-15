Man killed in clashes over council of local Awami League unit in Rajbari

The clashes at a market after voting at the council at Debgram Government Primary School on Tuesday also left at least 20 others injured, police said.



Goalanda Pier Police Station OC Rabiul Islam identified the deceased as “village doctor” Rezaul Molla alia Abu Dakter.



The OC said supporters of recently elected Chairman of Debgram union council and chief of local unit of the ruling party Hafizul Islam clashed with followers of his predecessor Atar Ali.



Five of the injured were admitted to the Faridpur Medical College Hospital while the others were given treatment at the Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, OC Rabiul said.



“Police have brought the situation under control,” he added.