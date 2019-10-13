Shibir, JCD actively involved in BUET protests, claims information minister

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, he referred to the agitating students’ decision to continue with the protests at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology even after the authorities agreed to all their demands to back up his claim.

Prompt, unprecedented measures were taken following the murder of Abrar Farhad, he said.

"Today we observe that a certain quarter, especially the BNP and its alliance who can benefit from any unrest in the country, have plotted to keep the students agitated and included their agents in order to further incite the students," Hasan added.

"That's why the students have announced continuation of their protest even after their demands have been met. All I want to say is that a quarter has been trying to cash in on the incident."

"We have noticed that the Chhatra Dal and Shibir members became active in the movement using fake names. They intruded as general students and tried to change the course of the issue.

'I'll request the students to remain vigilant so that no one can advance their political interest taking advantage of this incident.”

On Oct 6, Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was beaten to death by the leaders and activists of the BUET wing of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

BUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Saiful Islam had a discussion with the disgruntled students on Friday and assured them of meeting their 10-point charter of demand including a ban on political activities on the campus and permanent expulsion of the murder suspects.

But the students said they would press on with their demonstrations until all their demands were implemented. They decided to pause protests on Oct 13 and 14 to allow admission tests.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has questioned the motive of continued protests after the authorities accepted the protesters' demands.

The information minister called the murder of Abrar a “heinous and gruesome incident”.