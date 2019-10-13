Police disrupt Oikya Front march after rally mourning slain BUET student

Led by Dr Kamal Hossain, the Oikya Front activists waiving black flags took out the procession from the National Press Club on Sunday afternoon.

When police stopped the activists after they marched about 100 metres, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD chief ASM Abdur Rab and Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna protested.

Police stopped Jatiya Oikya Front leaders and activists outside the National Press Club after they took out a march mourning slain BUET student Abrar Fahad.

The activists shouted slogans for several minutes at the time.

The law enforcers later pushed them back into the Press Club.

Dr Kamal joined the procession in his car. Police arranged for its departure after stopping the march.

BNP leaders Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Shama Obayed, among others, were present.

In a brief rally before the procession, the Oikya Front chief slammed the Sheikh Hasina administration for “not allowing the opposition to hold programmes”.

Gono Forum chief Dr Kamal Hossain addressing a rally organised by the Jatiya Oikya Front at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday to mourn slain BUET student Abrar Fahad.

He also blamed Awami League politicians for the wrongdoings of its student front Bangladesh Chhatra League, including allegedly committing the murder of Abrar at a residential hall of BUET.

“These brave, honest boys of Bangladesh fought the Liberation War and waged the anti-autocratic movement. Now you are turning them into beasts, murderers,” he said.

Dr Kamal also demanded release of BNP chief Khaleda Zia from jail, claiming she is “seriously ill”.

Nagorik Oikya’s Manna announced a rally mourning Abrar in Dhaka on Oct 18. He said they would seek the official permission to use any venue.