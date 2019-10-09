‘Why shall I flee?’ Omar Faruk snaps back on travel ban reports
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 12:33 AM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 12:33 AM BdST
Jubo League Chairman Omar Faruk Chowdhury has said he has not committed any crime for which he will have to flee Bangladesh.
He responded to bdnews24.com questions on Tuesday on recent reports that there is a travel ban on him.
“I have no such news. Why should I flee? There is no reason for me to flee. I am not a man who escapes. There may be mistakes when someone does politics,” the Jubo League chief said.
“But I haven’t committed any crime for which I will have to flee. And if I am arrested by the law enforcers, it will be my duty to prove myself innocent in court. A crime is a matter that must be proved,” he added.
The Bangladesh Bank recently sought information on his bank accounts after three leaders of the organisation were arrested for their links to illegal casinos in Dhaka.
Investigations led to stories of Jubo League leaders’ involvement in tender-grabbing and extortion as well.
