Four Awami League affiliates to hold councils in November

Ruling party chief Sheikh Hasina set the dates in a meeting with leaders of the organisations at the Ganabhaban on Wednesday evening, Joint General Secretary Abdur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

The leaders of the organisations were also being formally informed about the dates in letters, he added.

As per the decisions, Jubo League will hold the council on Nov 23, Swechchhasebak League on Nov 16, Sramik League on Nov 9, and Krishak League on Nov 2.

Deputy Office Secretary Biplab Barua said the date of the Krishak League’s council would be changed as the nation will observe the Jail Killing Day on Nov 3 in remembrance of the four national leaders.

Jubo League General Secretary Harun Or Rashid said he heard about the date but had not received the confirmation letter.

The Awami League itself is holding its 21st national council on Dec 20 and 21 to elect new leaders.

Hasina, on return from New York after attending the UN General Assembly, instructed on Oct 2 for setting the dates of the affiliates’ councils before the AL council, party leaders said.

The organisations were sent letters the following day to prepare for the councils.

Jubo League elected Omar Faruk Chowdhury as its chairman in its last council on July 14, 2012.

Swechchhasebak League held its last council on July 11, 2012. Molla Abu Kawser was elected president and Pankaj Debnath general secretary at the time.

Both Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League committees expired a long time ago, but the organisatons did not elect new leaders.

The announcement of the councils came amidst arrests and expulsion of several leaders of the organisation as part of a crackdown on illegal gambling and other crimes.

Prime Minister Hasina recently expressed ire over reports of Jubo League leaders’ wrongdoings when she ordered the sacking of Bangladesh Chhatra League president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and general secretary Golam Rabbani for alleged extortion.

The law enforcers later raided the sporting clubs in the capital and arrested Jubo League leaders Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan and Krishak League leader Shafiqul Alam Firoz for operating casinos in the clubs.

Jubo League leaders Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat and Enamul Hoque Arman were also arrested as investigations unearthed stories of extortions and tender-grabbing by members of the organisation.

Controversial businessmen SM Golam Kibria Shamim, who identifies himself as a Jubo League leaders, Salim Prodhan, and Mohammedan club boss Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan were also arrested.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the crackdown will continue until the cycle of corruption and criminalisation is broken.