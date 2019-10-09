BNP expels lawyer for defending Abrar murder suspects
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 01:45 PM BdST
BNP has expelled its lawyers’ front leader Advocate Morsheda Khatun Shilpi for defending in court the alleged killers of BUET student Abrar Fahad.
Morsheda, a member of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, has been stripped of all posts for ‘violating party discipline,’ said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a press release on Wednesday.
It has been alleged that BCL men tortured Abrar reportedly over a Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.
Police have arrested 10 BCL activists, including BUET BCL General Secretary Mehedi Hassan Russel in connection with the incident.
Abrar’s father started a case against 19 people with the capital's Chawkbazar police on Monday.
Morsheda has faced criticism on social media after it was reported in the media that she was appearing in the Dhaka Magistrate Court on behalf of the accused.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘Why shall I flee?’ Omar Faruk snaps back on travel ban reports
- Entire organisation is not responsible for crimes of few: Quader
- Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest
- Drive to stop cycle of corruption will continue, Quader says after Samrat’s arrest
- Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness
- Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
- RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office in Kakrail
- Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat in by-polls
- All set for parliamentary by-polls to Ershad’s Rangpur-3 seat
- Bangladesh Bank seeks Jubo League chief Omar Faruk’s bank statements
Most Read
- Police arrest three more people accused of killing BUET student Abrar
- BUET vice-chancellor incurs students' wrath amid escalating protests as strike called
- BCL claims its activists accused of killing Abrar were ‘drunk’
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- 10 BCL activists remanded for five days over Abrar murder
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- BUET students continue to protest Abrar murder, demand death to killers
- Two expelled Dhaka University BCL men arrested after pulling gun on leader
- ‘Why shall I flee?’ Omar Faruk snaps back on travel ban reports
- Abrar murder case shifts to Detective Branch