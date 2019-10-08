Entire organisation is not responsible for crimes of few: Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2019 09:00 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 09:00 PM BdST
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has stated that the government will not spare anyone who is involved in criminal activities.
Following the murder of Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, the minister said, “Entire organisation will not be responsible for criminal activities of a few.”
He made the remarks at a media briefing at the Awami League president’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Tuesday.
His remarks came in midst of raging protests by the angry students at several educational institutions across the country that sparked after the body of Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering department of the university, was found on the first-floor stairway of Sher-e-Bangla Hall on Sunday.
Classmates of Abrar claimed that the members of the BUET unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League or BCL beat him to death suspecting his involvement with Islami Chhatra Shibir.
Abrar's father Barkatullah started a case against 19 people with the capital's Chawkbazar police on Monday. Police have already detained 10 BCL men over the murder.
Around 11 people have also been expelled from the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League in connection with the killing.
Responding to a question from reporters, Quader said, ‘Many people tried to infiltrate a party that is in power. But Awami League is against any kind of criminal activities. Organisational and administrative actions are being taken against those who are involved in crimes.”
“The administration is aware of Sheikh Hasina’s firm stance against crimes which is why they have taken steps swiftly. The perpetrators involved in the killing of Abrar were also arrested and the process of trial is under way.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Entire organisation is not responsible for crimes of few: Quader
- Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest
- Drive to stop cycle of corruption will continue, Quader says after Samrat’s arrest
- Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness
- Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
- RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office in Kakrail
- Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat in by-polls
- All set for parliamentary by-polls to Ershad’s Rangpur-3 seat
- Bangladesh Bank seeks Jubo League chief Omar Faruk’s bank statements
- List of 'wrongdoers' in PM’s hands: AL leader Quader
Most Read
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- Samrat shifted to hospital after chest pain complaint
- 10 BCL activists remanded for five days over Abrar murder
- Police arrest three more people accused of killing BUET student Abrar
- BUET students continue to protest Abrar murder, demand death to killers
- Police detain nine BCL leaders over murder of BUET student Abrar
- BCL expels 11 members of BUET unit over student Abrar murder
- BUET vice-chancellor incurs protesters' wrath outside his office over student Abrar murder
- Hasina hopes to preserve communal harmony in Bangladesh