Home > Politics

Entire organisation is not responsible for crimes of few: Quader

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Oct 2019 09:00 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 09:00 PM BdST

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has stated that the government will not spare anyone who is involved in criminal activities.

Following the murder of Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, the minister said, “Entire organisation will not be responsible for criminal activities of a few.”

He made the remarks at a media briefing at the Awami League president’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Tuesday.

His remarks came in midst of raging protests by the angry students at several educational institutions across the country that sparked after the body of Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering department of the university, was found on the first-floor stairway of Sher-e-Bangla Hall on Sunday.

Classmates of Abrar claimed that the members of the BUET unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League or BCL beat him to death suspecting his involvement with Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Abrar's father Barkatullah started a case against 19 people with the capital's Chawkbazar police on Monday. Police have already detained 10 BCL men over the murder.

Around 11 people have also been expelled from the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League in connection with the killing.

Responding to a question from reporters, Quader said, ‘Many people tried to infiltrate a party that is in power. But Awami League is against any kind of criminal activities. Organisational and administrative actions are being taken against those who are involved in crimes.”

“The administration is aware of Sheikh Hasina’s firm stance against crimes which is why they have taken steps swiftly. The perpetrators involved in the killing of Abrar were also arrested and the process of trial is under way.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

Entire outfit not responsible for crimes of few: Quader

Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest

Anti-corruption drive will continue: AL

Samrat, Arman jailed

Jubo League expels Samrat

RAB raids Samrat's office

Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat

All set for by-polls to Ershad seat

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.