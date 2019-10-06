Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested the duo in Cumilla on Sunday over their links to illegal casino business in Dhaka.

Later, the elite police unit raided Samrat’s office in Kakrail and homes at Shantinagar and Mohakhali DOHS in the capital.

He was jailed after the law enforcers and Forest Department officials found two hide skins of kangaroos at his office, RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam said.

An operation was under way on Arman’s home at Mirpur as well.

Arman was jailed because he was found in a drunken state during the arrest, the magistrate added.

The ruling Awami League’s youth front expelled Samrat as its Dhaka South unit president and Arman as vice president of the unit earlier in the day.