Home > Politics

Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Oct 2019 07:03 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 07:33 PM BdST

A RAB mobile court has sentenced Jubo League leaders Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat and Enamul Hoque Arman to six months in prison for wildlife law violations and drunkenness respectively.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested the duo in Cumilla on Sunday over their links to illegal casino business in Dhaka.

Later, the elite police unit raided Samrat’s office in Kakrail and homes at Shantinagar and Mohakhali DOHS in the capital.

He was jailed after the law enforcers and Forest Department officials found two hide skins of kangaroos at his office, RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam said.

An operation was under way on Arman’s home at Mirpur as well.

Arman was jailed because he was found in a drunken state during the arrest, the magistrate added.

The ruling Awami League’s youth front expelled Samrat as its Dhaka South unit president and Arman as vice president of the unit earlier in the day.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Jubo League expels Samrat

RAB raids Samrat's office

Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat

All set for by-polls to Ershad seat

BB seeks Omar Faruk’s banking info

List of 'wrongdoers' with PM: Quader

Khaleda's release through legal fight: Fakhrul

Meet, free Khaleda: BNP MPs to Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.