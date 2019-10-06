RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office, homes after arrest over casino links

Samrat was arrested on Sunday over his alleged links to the illegal casino operations in the capital.

RAB's Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam is leading the drive at Samrat's office in Kakrail's Bhuiyan Trade Centre, said Mizanur Rahman, senior assistant director of the elite police unit's media wing.

A unit of the elite force is simultaneously combing Samrat's home in Shanti Nagar, said RAB-3's Captain Lt Col Shafiullah Bulbul.

RAB is also carrying out a drive in another one of his residences in Mohakhali DOHS where his second wife lives.

"We are still conducting our search. We haven't yet found anything noteworthy," said RAB-2 Captain Ashik Billah.

Samrat has been the subject of much speculation ever since RAB busted illegal casino operations in raids on Young Men's Club, Wanderers Club and Muktijoddha Krira Chakra in Motijheel on Sept 18.

On Sunday, RAB entered the office building with a helmet-clad Samrat in tow around 1:30 pm. Members of the elite force subsequently locked the main entrance and took up station in front of it.

All shops on the building's ground floor were shut as crowds of curious onlookers gathered outside.

The raid on Samrat's office is being led by RAB's . Aside from RAB personnel, police have also taken position on the road opposite the Rajmoni Ishakha Hotel.

According to some locals, Samrat would spend a large portion of his days at his office. In the wake of Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan's arrest on Sept 18, Samrat had holed himself up in his office overnight with his supporters surrounding the building.

He reportedly went into hiding a few days later after reports pointing to his involvement in the casino business.

A large portrait of Samrat's was found hanging on the walls of Muktijoddha Krira Chakra during RAB's raid. It has been alleged that he ran the casino operations inside the club.

According to reports in the media, Samrat would also collect a share of the money from the other casinos in Motijheel too.



ARRESTED AND EXPELLED



Samrat, the president of Jubo League's Dhaka South unit, and his close aide Enamul Hoque Arman were arrested by RAB in Cumilla's Chauddagram Upazila early on Sunday morning.

Arman, who is the vice president of Jubo League’s Dhaka South unit, is also implicated in the illicit gambling business.

He recently ventured into the movie business in Dhaka, with the first film under the banner of his production house 'Desh Bangla Multimedia' releasing last Eid.

The two have been expelled by the Jubo League following their arrests, said Iqbal Mahmud Bablu, the organisation’s publication secretary.

"As per our chairman's orders, anyone who is arrested in the drive (crackdown on illegal casinos) will immediately be expelled from the organisation. They were removed from their posts accordingly," said Iqbal.