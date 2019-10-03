Bangladesh Bank seeks Jubo League chief Omar Faruk’s bank statements

File Photo

All the banks will have to provide within three working days the bank statements and information on transactions made through the accounts, according to a Financial Intelligence Unit order issued on Thursday.

The FIU sent Omar Faruk’s name and NID number to the banks without identifying him as the leader of the ruling party’s youth front.

He is a relative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After the crackdown on illegal casinos began recently, the agencies have arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, who was later expelled, on charges of operating a casino in a sporting club.

SM Golam Kibria Shamim, a controversial contractor who identifies himself as a Jubo League leader, was arrested later.

The central bank has frozen Dhaka Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat’s bank accounts as speculations about his whereabouts started swirling after his alleged links with illegal casinos were revealed.

The banks have also been asked to freeze the accounts of another Jubo League leader and ruling Awami League MP from Bhola, Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon.